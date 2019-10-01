O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 150,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,303 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 120,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Chevron stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

