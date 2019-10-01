Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy in the second quarter worth about $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 192,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,937. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

