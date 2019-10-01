Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,777 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,087 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,374 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $8,465,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of OII traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 37,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.18. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

