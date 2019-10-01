Odyssey (OCN) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, Gate.io and Bittrex. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.14 million and $1.01 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00190637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01013958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.