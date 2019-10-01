Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Oracle Energy Company Profile (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

