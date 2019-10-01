Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Down 8.9%

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, 72,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 29,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

