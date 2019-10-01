Orocobre (ASX:ORE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $2.67. Orocobre shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1,135,426 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $698.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

In other Orocobre news, insider Robert Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$56,350.00 ($39,964.54).

Orocobre Company Profile (ASX:ORE)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

