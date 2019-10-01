Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Up 0.7%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74, 5,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Orocobre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

