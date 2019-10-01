Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:OSK traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 473,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

