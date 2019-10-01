OVCODE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. During the last seven days, OVCODE has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $136.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01014762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

