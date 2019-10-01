P2P Global Network (P2PX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $987.00

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. P2P Global Network has a market cap of $43,131.00 and approximately $987.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, P2P Global Network has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One P2P Global Network token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinlim.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00387357 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011978 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008643 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

P2P Global Network Profile

P2P Global Network (CRYPTO:P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,465,608 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. P2P Global Network’s official website is www.p2pglobal.io.

P2P Global Network Token Trading

P2P Global Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Global Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

