Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.52

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and traded as low as $28.40. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

Get Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.