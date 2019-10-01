Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific City Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 686.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 241.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Pacific City Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

