Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 789,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 412,423 shares.The stock last traded at $0.58 and had previously closed at $0.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,801.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

