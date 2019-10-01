Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Panasonic alerts:

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 93,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,519. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 billion. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.