PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PBF Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. 1,120,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,691. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $8,053,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,882,241 shares of company stock worth $67,803,160. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

