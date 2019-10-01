Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.06

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 786287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $11,640,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 859,698 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,796 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 29.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,883,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 235,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,312.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 345,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

