Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:ESC opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Escape Hunt has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.74.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

