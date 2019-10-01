Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after buying an additional 868,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,670,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

