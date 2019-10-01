Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,172 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.60. 256,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,524. The company has a market cap of $345.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.