Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.24% of NuVasive worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 60,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $71.00 price target on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

