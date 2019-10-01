Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $13,052,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,776,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,702,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 75,864 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $27.90. 90,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,022. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

