Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $4.60 Million in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.27% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLL. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 172,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,769. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $725.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 3.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLL shares. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

