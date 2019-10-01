Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $74,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 34.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,359,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 518,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 114,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,624. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

