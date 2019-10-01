Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,227 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

BANR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.43. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $27,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.