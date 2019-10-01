Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 11,961 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,575 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 24,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.28. 9,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,056. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

