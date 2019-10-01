Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 140 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Dover were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Dover by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,641. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

