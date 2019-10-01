Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 2,698,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,598,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

