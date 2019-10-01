Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Securities assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 84,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,554. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $645.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

