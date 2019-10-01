Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on PIR shares. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

PIR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 263,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,062. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). The firm had revenue of $304.59 million during the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 714.34% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

