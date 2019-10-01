Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.14.

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,388 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

