Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) were up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66, approximately 226,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 130,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,367 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Platinum Group Metals worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

