PlayCoin [ERC20] 1-Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00191182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01014369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,979,152 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

