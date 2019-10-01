PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $6,792.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00190923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01013754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090315 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

