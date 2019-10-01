Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.50. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.35.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 757,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market cap of $464.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,055,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,508,975.41.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.