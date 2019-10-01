Presearch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,509.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $658,546.00 and $18,509.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00677623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011220 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

