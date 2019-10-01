Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $999.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.44. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 206,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $4,219,613.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,036,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primoris Services by 206.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $222,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

