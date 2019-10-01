ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,226,000 after acquiring an additional 402,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 212,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.53.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.