Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

