Project Pai (PAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $699,265.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Project Pai has a market cap of $24.42 million and approximately $699,265.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitForex, HBUS and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037986 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.61 or 0.05397349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000991 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,625,023,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,026,471 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, BitForex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

