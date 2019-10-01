Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Up 0.6%

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), approximately 48 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

About Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

