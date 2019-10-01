Propy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,072.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Propy has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and HitBTC. Propy has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $87,072.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00190923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01013754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090315 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,623,486 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

