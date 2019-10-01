ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.56, 1,546,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 781,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.65% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

