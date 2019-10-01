ProximaX 24-Hour Volume Tops $417,776.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $417,776.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01014762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.