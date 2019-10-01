Prudential PLC Invests $9.83 Million in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $634,950,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $240,454,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $230,595,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $212,214,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $159,971,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. 7,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,784. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

