Prudential PLC Sells 1,735,286 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,735,286 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.50% of Cosan worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,685. Cosan Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZZ. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.