QASH Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. QASH has a total market cap of $23.91 million and $295,377.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EXX, LATOKEN and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00190700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01015254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00091156 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Huobi, Gate.io, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

