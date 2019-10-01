Qbic Trading Up 79.3% Over Last 7 Days (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 104.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market capitalization of $16,616.00 and $202.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00846290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

