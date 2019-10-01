Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $9.32 million and $199,508.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,219,549 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

