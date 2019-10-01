QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 8,798.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QNST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in QuinStreet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in QuinStreet by 831.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP lifted its position in QuinStreet by 52.8% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

QNST traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,801. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $649.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

